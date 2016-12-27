Carrie Fisher Will Grace The Big Screen Again In 'Star Wars: Episode VIII'

“Star Wars” fans will get another chance to see Carrie Fisher as Princess Leia Organa. The actress, who died Tuesday at the age of 60, finished filming her scenes for the next “Star Wars” installment over the summer. Final slate of the final shot. VIII is officially wrapped. Cannot wait to share it with you all! -@rianjohnson pic.twitter.com/l4Apk0Ro4i— Star Wars (@starwars) July 22, 2016 “Star Wars: Episode VIII” will find Fisher reprising the iconic role when it lands in theaters Dec. 15, 2017. Lucasfilm confirmed to TMZ Tuesday that Fisher was “absolutely wrapped” for “Star Wars: Episode VIII.” A rep, though, said it’s too early to tell how Fisher’s death will affect future sequels, including the last movie in the latest trilogy, “Star Wars: Episode IX.” Shooting for that film isn’t scheduled to begin until 2017. Lucasfilm Fisher first played the role of Princess Leia in 1977. We last saw her as Leia in December 2015 when “Episode VII: The Force Awakens” opened in theaters. Fisher died after being hospitalized following a cardiac incident on an airplane last week.

