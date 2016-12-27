Carrie Fisher's Best Quotes About Appearing In 'Star Wars'

It is hard to tell what was more entertaining: Carrie Fisher’s portrayal of Princess Leia in the “Star Wars” films, or her hilarious quotes about being involved in the iconic film series. Fisher, who died on Tuesday, had no problem speaking her mind about what it was like working on “Star Wars.” Here are some of her most insightful and hilarious quotes. Mario Anzuoni / Reuters “I am Princess Leia, no matter what. If I were trying to get a good table, I wouldn’t say I wrote Postcards [From the Edge, her best-selling first novel]. Or, if I’m trying to get someone to take my check and I don’t have ID, I wouldn’t say: ‘Have you seen Harry Met Sally?’ Princess Leia will be on my tombstone.” Fred Prouser / Reuters “People want me to say that I’m sick of playing Leia and that it ruined my life. If my life was that easy to ruin, it deserved to be ruined.” Paul Hackett / Reuters “People are still asking me if I knew ‘Star Wars’ was going to be that big of a hit. Yes, we all knew. The only one who didn’t know was George [Lucas].” Kevork Djansezian / Reuters When Vanity Fair asked Fisher how she was originally cast in “Star Wars,” she responded: “I slept with some nerd. I hope it was George [Lucas]. … I took too many drugs to remember.” Fred Prouser / Reuters Fisher once told Stephen Colbert why she had to wear the infamous slave bikini, but never got to use a light saber: “Even in space, there’s a double standard.” Baxter/ABACA USA Fisher told Time magazine in 2015 that appearing in the “Star Wars” sequels wasn’t a difficult decision: “No, I’m a female and in Hollywood it’s difficult to get work after 30 — maybe it’s getting to be 40 now. I long ago accepted that I am Princess Leia. I have that as a large part of the association with my identity. There wasn’t a lot of hesitation.” Paul Archuleta via Getty Images “There’s no way to prepare for seeing yourself rendered as a 12-inch plastic doll.” Fisher knew the public would always remember her for her acting in “Star Wars.” Behind the scenes, she was a highly-regarded script doctor who made uncredited contributions to films like “Hook,” “Sister Act,” “Lethal Weapon 3” and “The Wedding Singer,” according to TheMarySue.com. Last April, Fisher told fans at the Tribeca Film Festival that she was inspired to become a screenwriter because of one line in “A New Hope,” that she absolutely hated, according to UpRoxx.com. The line: “I have placed information vital to the survival of the Rebellion into the memory systems of this R2 unit.”

