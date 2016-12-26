Carriers The Hockey Sweater still captivates readers 37 years later

MONTREAL—The last time Roch Carrier went skating was 15 years ago, when he fell and broke his kneecap trying out a new pair of blades.“My wife said, ‘why are you wearing those old skates? They are terrible.’ And she bought me a beautiful pair of skates,” said the Quebec author best known for writing The Hockey Sweater.“And I went to skate and of course I jumped on the ice like a champion, and I did one step and I fell and I broke my kneecap.”Carrier, now 79, is no longer the spry nine-year-old who combed his hair like Montreal Canadiens star Maurice Richard and whose great childhood trauma — captured in the famous book — was having to wear a blue-and-white Maple Leafs sweater instead of the jersey of his beloved Habs.But his story about a hockey-mad boy in a small Quebec town still captivates readers, 37 years after it was first published and a full 70 years since the winter of 1946, the year in which it is set.Article Continued BelowIn the book, the narrator’s mother orders Carrier a Canadiens jersey from Toronto, only to be sent the wrong sweater. She nevertheless insists Carrier wear the top, which mortifies him and leads to friction with his teammates and other residents in his hometown of Sainte-Justine.The story has sold more than 300,000 copies and has been adapted into a symphony that has been performed in several Canadian cities, with Carrier’s voice narrating over the music.In 2017, it will be adapted into a musical that will play at Montreal’s Segal Centre in honour of the city’s 375th anniversary.

