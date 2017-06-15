Cars 3 gets Lightning to strike again: review

Cars 3Animated comedy featuring the voices of Owen Wilson, Cristela Alonzo, Nathan Fillion, Armie Hammer, Chris Cooper and Larry the Cable Guy. Directed by Brian Fee. Opens Friday at GTA theatres. 100 minutes. GCars 3 delivers humility to Lightning McQueen, the cocksure racing machine voiced by Owen Wilson, and it looks good on him.It also suits the boffins of Disney and Pixar. They risked damaging two famous movie brands by continuing with an animated series that until now has been below par at best (the original Cars) and a dud at worst (Cars 2).Article Continued BelowCars 2 was the weakest of all Pixar creations, a bewildering and critically booed attempt to turn a talking-car cartoon into a spy thriller. This wasn’t lost on Pixar creative chief John Lasseter, which explains why he turned over directing duties to storyboard artist Brian Fee, a trusted protégé.Cars 3 happily gets back to where it belongs, not just to home turf Radiator Springs (for a brief spell) but also to the storytelling essentials of making us care about anthropomorphic automobiles.The hook this time is Lightning’s advanced age, which makes sense in machine years if you figure he’s 11 years older than he was in Cars, which came out in 2006. Although he still talks a good game, Lightning is being outpaced on the track by Jackson Storm (Armie Hammer), a sleek new racer who isn’t being kind when he calls Lightning an “elder statesman.”A near-fatal accident makes Lightning feel even older, and all the more gloomy as he’s forced to spend months recuperating. He gets buck-up advice from pal Tow Mater (Larry the Cable Guy) and girlfriend Sally Carrera (Bonnie Hunt), but he knows his career as No. 1 racer is running on fumes.