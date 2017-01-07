CBC does Breaking Bad with Mennonites

As a child, Michael Amo was fascinated by the Mennonite culture of his grandparents. That interest, along with more recent headlines about the community, helped him create the fictionalized world of CBC’s Pure, where Mennonite farmers meet the world of mobsters and the bad guys are just as likely to drive a horse cart as a pick up truck.“They were very much from another world that seemed exotic and strange to me,” says Amo, the showrunner of the six-part miniseries debuting Monday. “As I grew older I really admired the Mennonite approach to life, that you didn’t have to buy your life out of a box; you could live as authentically as you knew how.”The show is grounded in some reality: drug enforcement agents in cross-border investigations have found links between Canadian Mennonites and drug smuggling from Mexico. Canada’s Mennonite community had a history of migrating to Mexico during the early 1900s when the government was trying to attract farmers. “I thought the news story about the mob was a great contemporary way to get into the topic,” says Amo, who also created CTV drama The Listener. Article Continued BelowDespite the portrayal of some of the darker aspects of the Mennonite community, the creator says he doesn’t expect pushback for his portrayal.“I stress that we’re talking about a small minority of people. By and large Mennonites are very law-abiding, exemplary people. But the story is out there; I didn’t invent the reality of a Mennonite mob.”Anchoring the show is Ryan Robbins (Arrow, Hell on Wheels) as newly elected pastor Noah Funk, who finds himself tackling gangsters in his community.

