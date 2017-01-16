Celebrities Honor Martin Luther King Jr.'s Legacy Over Twitter

It would be a disservice to the incredible life that Martin Luther King Jr. led to let MLK Day pass by without a word. And so celebrities came out to share their thoughts, dreams and favorite quotes on Monday. Nearly 50 years after his death, King’s words still incite passion, fervor and hope. They ring loud and clear as Americans find themselves still fighting King’s fight for equal rights in support of a country “united in justice, peace and reconciliation” that has “a place at the table for children of every race and room at the inn for every needy child.” Coretta Scott King, wife of the civil rights icon, described her husband as a man of action “who put his life on the line for freedom and justice every day … who braved threats and jail and beatings and who ultimately paid the highest price to make democracy a reality for all Americans.” Here’s what celebrities and other influencers on Twitter had to say. Fave photo of Dr. King. Fresh. With the future in front of him. Trying to embrace the future in front of me with his rigor + focus. #MLKDAY pic.twitter.com/J0YKs4fwKi— Ava DuVernay (@ava) January 16, 2017 "We have inherited a big house, a great world house, in which we have to live together…" – Martin Luther King, Jr.— Morris Chestnut (@Morris_Chestnut) January 16, 2017 "Why?"was written for MLK &it beautifully honors his life's work. Today more than ever I share the sentiment #MLKDAY https://t.co/qshzd1I9c9— Alicia Keys (@aliciakeys) January 16, 2017 "Freedom is never voluntarily given by the oppressor; it must be demanded by the oppressed."

Martin Luther King, Jr.— Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) January 16, 2017 "I have decided to stick with love. Hate is too great a burden to bear."- Dr. Martin Luther King #MLKDAY #mondaymotivation pic.twitter.com/wVfNF7bMrl— Joe Zee (@mrjoezee) January 16, 2017 The dream requires action. Let us be inspired to take action. No fear good people, never fear.… https://t.co/R2CriPw3or— Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) January 16, 2017 Today We Celebrate You. Thankful For All You've Done. #MLK Day. pic.twitter.com/JexLHCxjL9— Ciara (@ciara) January 16, 2017 The King . pic.twitter.com/7RyuSNJ5T6— Chris Rock (@chrisrock) January 16, 2017 "Darkness cannot drive out darkness; only light can do that.

Hate cannot drive out hate;

only love can do that." #MLKDAY pic.twitter.com/EjMwAch31P— Tim McGraw (@TheTimMcGraw) January 16, 2017 Cemeteries are full of our best while halls of power empower their worst… Happy #MLKDay— jesse Williams. (@iJesseWilliams) January 16, 2017 I have the same DREAM! Thank you Dr. Martin Luther King Jr! https://t.co/7AAQSWz4so— DWade (@DwyaneWade) January 16, 2017 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. lived his life serving others. Melinda reflects on how to follow his example. #MLKDay https://t.co/qTlPELVQng— Bill Gates (@BillGates) January 16, 2017 Let us honor and remember Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. in what we do, in what we teach our… https://t.co/tBFjrgepw2— Leah Remini (@LeahRemini) January 16, 2017 Happy #MLKDay from all of us at #DrKen @DrKenABC pic.twitter.com/4xxZMi0zbb— Ken Jeong (@kenjeong) January 16, 2017 And on this MLK day, take a moment to appreciate how far we have come as a nation and those that got us here.— shonda rhimes (@shondarhimes) January 16, 2017 I met him once. Eyes that stared down death. It was humbling to see his courage. #MLKDAY— Alan Alda (@alanalda) January 16, 2017 "Love is the only force capable of transforming an enemy into a friend."

- Martin Luther King #MLKDAY— Tony Robbins (@TonyRobbins) January 16, 2017 Related… MLK's Daughter On Why Her Father's Legacy Is Important Now More Than Ever This MLK Quote Sums Up The Rise Of White Supremacy Post-Trump 5 Lessons From Martin Luther King Jr. To Apply To Trump's America

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx