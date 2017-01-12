Celebrities Stick It To Donald Trump With Dramatic Rendition Of 'I Will Survive'

At first we were afraid, we were petrified, kept thinking this was yet another mashup of celebrities dramatically reading lyrics to a famous song. Actually, that’s exactly what this is, but there’s something about a video compilation of this year’s Oscar front-runners belting out “I Will Survive” by Gloria Gaynor ahead of Donald Trump’s inauguration that captures the sprit of this political moment. As part of W Magazine’s Best Performance Issue, stars like Emma Stone, Natalie Portman, Amy Adams, Ruth Negga, Chris Pine, Taraji P. Henson, Matthew McConaughey, Mahershala Ali, Hailee Steinfeld, Dev Patel and more gathered to perform everybody’s favorite fight song. “[It’s] the antidote for a still-grieving Hollywood, many members of which were outspoken Hillary Clinton supporters over the past year,” W explains. “And a few of whom have found themselves on the unfriendly end of Donald Trump’s Twitter account.” Watch the full video above.

