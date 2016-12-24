Celebrity love was a battlefield in 2016: Menon

“What is love?”Many poets and philosophers — Hesiod, Plato, St. Augustine, Kierkegaard, Nietzsche, Howard Jones — have plunged into this quarry and staggered back with nuggets that, years later, twinkle with the clarity of 24-carat sludge.What is love? Love is a canvas furnished by nature and embroidered by imagination. Thank you, Voltaire. That is very helpful. Next time my wife asks if I’m paying attention, I will say, “Woman, can’t you see I’m holding an invisible chenille needle and putting lazy daisy stitches into our future happiness?”What is love? Love is composed of a single soul inhabiting two bodies. That’s great, Aristotle. This should help settle disputes when those two souls bicker over one remote control or jostle for habitable mattress space.Love is a balm for the soul. Love is a many-splendoured thing. Love is all you need.Article Continued BelowUntil you don’t. And then, to quote the military historian Pat Benatar, love is a battlefield. Heartache-to-heartache we stand.It was a tremendous year for celebrity heartache, which is to say, a terrible year for love. Month after month, one bleary-eyed couple after the next, the one-way express from Hollywood to Splitsville choo-choo’d along the tracks of romantic despair.Celebrity love didn’t quite die in 2016. But it started wheezing. It developed a nagging cough. It wore pyjamas in the daytime. It recoiled to its fainting chair to hum Bon Iver downers and contemplate pre-nups and last rites.

