Celebs Reveal Trump's 'Alternative Constitution' In Funny Or Die Bit

So that’s why President Donald Trump is ticking off so many people! In this celebrity-packed Funny or Die satire, we learn that the country’s new leader abides by a different constitution than the one we all use. And Trump has followed this cursed “Alternative Constitution” since his youth. Actors Amber Heard, Lizzy Caplan, Adam Rodriguez and many others explain the contents and history of this alt-constitution, then urge viewers to help them get Trump copies of the real one. Watch the video above to learn more.