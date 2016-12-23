Celine Dion Releases Touching Video About Emotional Months Without Her Husband

Celine Dion’s year has been a bittersweet one. The “Recovering” singer released a retrospective video on Thursday looking back on her tough 2016 and showcasing the strength she’s shown in the face of devastating loss. In January, the beloved singer lost her husband, René Angélil, to throat cancer. Just a few days later, Dion’s brother Daniel died after his own battle with cancer. As the video shows, the singer put on a brave face for the couple’s three children, later returning to Vegas to put on an emotional show after Angélil’s death about a month later. Throughout the rest of the four-and-a-half minute clip, we see glimpses of Dion traveling around the world, performing, attending fashion and award shows and somehow finding the time to release her 26th studio album. “My voice does not resonate without you,” the singer said, ending the video with a touching note to her fans. “You have made my childhood dream come true. I hope I have inspired you to reach out for yours.”

