Charting a path from slavery in Freedom Singer

Khari Wendell McClelland sought to trace the path travelled by his ancestors and other African-American slaves who fled to Canada in search of freedom.But as he embarked on his cross-Canada journey researching the history of the Underground Railroad and his own great-great-great-grandmother Kizzy, McClelland unearthed a connection that deepened his interest and ties to their stories.The Juno-nominated singer-songwriter was intrigued by the songs that helped guide and uplift the slaves in their arduous trek, which moved him to craft and adapt musical compositions.With Freedom Singer, McClelland blends documentary with live theatre. The production has launched at the Streetcar Crowsnest in Toronto and will embark on a cross-Canada tour throughout February, which is Black History Month.“I think I found my solace and . . . strength in the music, and my ability to find songs that haven’t been interpreted in a long time, that would have given so many people hope and a sense of possibility where there wasn’t much possibility,” he said.Article Continued BelowMcClelland co-created Freedom Singer with Andrew Kushnir, creative director of the documentary theatre non-profit Project Humanity, which has an interest in providing a platform for stories of the marginalized.“There’s this clear, clear message in what he’s doing which is saying: ‘We are allowed to pursue home,’” said Kushnir, who also directs the piece.“We are allowed to find a better way of being together with one another, and in fact, we have to invest in one another.”