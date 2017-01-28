Chef Christine Cushing looks at the influence of Chinese food around the world

Pasta. Ice cream. Ketchup. Dumplings. Even the humble sandwich.The Chinese, according to celebrity chef Christine Cushing, may have invented them all. But the one thing that was the toughest to concede was baklava, that flaky honey-sweetened pastry that symbolizes Greek pride.After all, Cushing just happens to have been born in Athens.“I think I’m going to have to go in hiding,” says the exuberant Toronto-based chef in an interview. “The Greeks say it’s theirs. So do the Syrians and Armenians, so this is really hard. I think I’m going to be disowned!”In Confucius was a Foodie! A New World Adventure in an Ancient Cuisine, Cushing takes viewers on a comprehensive 13-episode look at the origins of Chinese cuisine in time for the Chinese New Year of the Rooster, which starts Saturday. Article Continued BelowIn the series, she confronts chefs in Italy, France, Greece and other countries, with some hilarity, to see if they will concede that their national dishes are in fact of Asian origin. Suffice to say, with so much nationalistic pride on the line, it’s lucky she wasn’t deported or taking refuge at Ecuador’s embassy in London with that guy from WikiLeaks.The show, made over two years and edited to 13 hours of footage, is an exhaustively researched look at the 5,000-year history of Chinese food. Producers at Toronto’s Lofty Sky Entertainment went impressively big in scope producing one of the most comprehensive series of its kind. Location shooting in Canada, Taiwan, Macau, England, Italy, France, Hong Kong, China and the United States is bolstered by the input of academics, chefs and museum curators across North America.“It actually opened my eyes to how much I didn’t know; I really approached this like a student,” Cushing says. “The diversity of Chinese cuisine is really incredible.”