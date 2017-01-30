Chilina Kennedy will play Carole King in Toronto run of Beautiful

June 27 will be “One Fine Day”: it will mark Chilina Kennedy’s return to a Canadian stage to reprise the role of Carole King in Beautiful: The Carole King Musical.Kennedy, an acclaimed musical theatre star on both sides of the border, has been playing the role of King on Broadway since March 2015 and is joining the national tour of Beautiful exclusively for its Toronto stop with Mirvish Productions, producers Paul Blake and Sony/ATV Music Publishing announced Monday.It runs from June 27 to Aug. 20 at the Ed Mirvish Theatre.“It’s been two wonderful years here in New York, but I can’t tell you how excited I am to be back home for a while,” Kennedy said from New York City, out for a walk with her toddler son Henry.She’ll continue to play King on the Great White Way until March 5. Article Continued Below“But there’s nothing I would love more than to share this particular story with Toronto audiences. I think they’re going to love it.”Kennedy spent three seasons each at the Shaw Festival (Wonderful Town) and Stratford Festival (West Side Story, Evita), and first went to New York in 2012 to co-star in Jesus Christ Superstar.She is the second performer to play King on Broadway after taking over from American actress Jessie Mueller, who nabbed the 2014 Tony Award for the part.