Chris Harrison suggests Bachelor in Paradise will go on

Bachelor host Chris Harrison has broken his silence about the scandal that shut down production of Season 4 of Bachelor in Paradise.And despite reports that the season can’t be salvaged, Harrison seemed to suggest the show will go on. “It is my sincere hope that we can come to a quick resolution on this and get back to work very soon,” he said.Filming was suspended and cast members sent home after an allegation of misconduct on the set in a Mexican resort. Warner Bros. is investigating the incident, which reportedly involves non-consensual sexual activity between cast members Corinne Olympios and DeMario Jackson. Harrison said there is a lot of “misinformation” in competing media accounts of the incident but did nothing to clarify the details of an event that has threatened to end the spinoff series.Article Continued Below“Out of respect to all involved, there’s only so much I can and will say at this time,” said the statement first released to ABC’s Good Morning America.“Normally with a situation like this I would not say anything until the incident is fully resolved, but with all the rumours and misinformation being put out there, I don’t find that to be possible anymore.”Filming was suspended, Harrison said, because “the safety and care of the cast and crew of our show is of the utmost importance to us.”