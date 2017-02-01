Chrissy Teigen Stuns In First Sports Illustrated Shoot Since Giving Birth

Chrissy Teigen, 2014’s Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue cover girl, has made her return to the magazine’s famous pages. The supermodel and mother of one slipped into a bikini for her first swimwear shoot since giving birth to baby Luna last April. As expected, she looks gorgeous in the first image, released by the magazine on Instagram Wednesday. Just months after giving birth, @chrissyteigen got BACK in a bikini for SI Swimsuit… A photo posted by Sports Illustrated Swimsuit (@si_swimsuit) on Feb 1, 2017 at 10:04am PST While the “Lip Sync Battle” host was a little nervous about the shoot, she explained that everyone involved would embrace her body “no matter what’s happening and embrace the changes.” “It took James [Macari] shooting it and and for me to see the photos to know that it was going to be OK,” Teigen said of posing for the shoot. “Oh my gosh, I was not prepared for that.” Teigen admitted that, as a mother, it was nice to be “back in [her] element” during the shoot. “It’s so important to my well-being that I come out here and am able to do this, and do something I’m proud of,” she said. You can check out a behind-the-scenes clip from the shoot above.