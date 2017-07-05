Christine McVie and Lindsey Buckingham: Going their own way for now

Time to dispel some rumours.First: Fleetwood Mac’s upcoming trek scheduled to celebrate the British/U.S. hybrid band’s 50th anniversary in 2018 will not be their final tour. Second: the new eponymously titled Lindsey Buckingham Christine McVie was never an aborted Fleetwood Mac project.“It’s not a farewell tour, it’s just another tour,” says myth-buster McVie, 73, from Los Angeles of the 2018 Fleetwood Mac tour that will celebrate the Grammy winners’ 50th anniversary. “But bearing our ages in mind (Buckingham being the baby of the five at 67), we’ll have to see,” she chuckles. “It’ll be late spring of next year.”As for Lindsey Buckingham Christine McVie, which will be largely showcased along with a few Mac nuggets at the Budweiser Stage here on Wednesday, the woman behind some of her band’s biggest hits says there was no intention behind the demos she sent to guitarist and singer Buckingham after she rejoined the band following a lengthy absence.“It wasn’t (Fleetwood Mac) particularly; it was just the fact that I’d been sending demos over to Lindsey when I first rejoined the band after the 15-year hiatus,” said McVie, who quit the road in 1994 and then departed Mac four years later. Article Continued BelowShe rejoined the fold in 2014 for the band’s “On with the Show” world tour and began sending Buckingham some demos before rehearsals.“He was mucking about with a bit of production stuff on them,” McVie recalls. “I listened to them when I got there and he said, ‘What if we got a studio for a couple of days and try to record some of these and see how they come out?’“So that’s what we did, with no particular project in mind.”