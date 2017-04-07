Christopher Nolan takes PG-13 approach to war film Dunkirk

LAS VEGAS — Director Christopher Nolan has spent his career bending minds (and cities) with his films. He works on a scale that is stubbornly and obsessively cinematic and it seems that no concept, be it Batman or the multiverse or dreams, is too big for the visionary filmmaker.His latest movie, Dunkirk, out July 21, takes him out of the fantasy world and into reality and the storied evacuation of Allied soldiers from that beach in France in May and June of 1940.Nolan spoke to The Associated Press about Dunkirk at the recent CinemaCon in Las Vegas, where he was promoting his epic to theatre owners.Read more:Hugh Jackman’s upcoming P.T. Barnum movie musical might just be the new La La LandArticle Continued BelowMoonlight, Straight Outta Compton fight myth of black films’ overseas failureWhy Dunkirk?As a filmmaker you’re always looking for a gap in cultural movies and Dunkirk is a story British people are raised on. It’s in our DNA practically. But it has not been addressed in the movies. So for me, it was a very exciting gap. I’ve spent a number of years trying to figure out what’s the angle of approach, what’s the angle of attack for getting the story across? So we came upon the notion of creating a very experiential film, one that rather than trying to address the politics of the situation, the geopolitical situation, would really put you on the beach where 400,000 people are trapped, surrounded by the enemy closing in and faced with annihilation or surrender. The fact the story ended with neither annihilation nor surrender makes it one of the greatest stories in human history.