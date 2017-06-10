Chronicling Canada: Terry Mosher and Michael de Adder draw us out

In a year when Canadians are celebrating our country’s 150th birthday, two of its sharpest and funniest editorial cartoonists have gifted us with two very different works that each celebrate our shared history and identity in their own way.Drawing on more than two decades of cartooning experience, Halifax-based Michael de Adder has just released You Might Be From Canada If . . . with 128 new drawings gently lampooning all things Canadian, from beer to bad weather. Terry Mosher, better known by his nom de skewer, Aislin, is celebrating his five decades in the business from his “perch” in Montreal with From Trudeau to Trudeau: 50 Years in Cartooning.“It’s not going to be my last book but it’s kind of a swan song. I wanted to look at 50 years of cartooning and to have the opportunity of sort of summing up your career is quite a privilege. Most people don’t get to do that,” Mosher said in an interview.He recounts a recent encounter that provided a reminder of his own longevity.Article Continued Below“The other day I was doing a book signing and a younger man came up . . . . . about 20 or 21 and well-dressed and I said, ‘let me guess, you’re buying this for your dad’ and he said, ‘well actually, I’m buying it for my grandfather,’” he recalled with a laugh.De Adder found himself with a more challenging task, producing original new work that helps define what makes us Canadian in ways both poignant and funny. It helped that he had already done previous books of a similar theme covering Nova Scotia, New Brunswick and Newfoundland and Labrador.“It was daunting. I didn’t want to give people exactly what they were expecting out of a book like this. I wanted to be different and inclusive. I just (went) one step in front of the other and did one cartoon at a time and my hope was to get a picture of Canada by the end,” de Adder said.