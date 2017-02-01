City moves to save 401 Richmond and other cultural institutions

In the wake of a huge tax hike on downtown arts haven 401 Richmond, Toronto has appealed to the province with a plan to save cultural spaces like it from vanishing in the city core. City council unanimously passed a motion late Tuesday afternoon that asks the province to change Ontario’s tax code regarding heritage properties and those used to house cultural agencies and activities.The motion is a direct run-off from the revelation in December that 401 Richmond St. W., a long-standing haven for artists, small-scale craftspeople and non-profit cultural organizations, was facing a property assessment that would more than double its annual tax load, endangering its ability to continue to provide below-market rents to those tenants. “City council has delivered a clear statement to the province: New provincial tax policy is necessary if we are going to protect and support important buildings like 401 Richmond,” said Ward 20 Councillor Joe Cressy, who tabled the motion. “Bottom line: the province must act, but the city will not let 401 Richmond fail,” he said.David Plant, the executive director of Trinity Square Video, one of the many non-profit organizations at 401 Richmond, called the motion an important first step. Article Continued Below“The main thing is that council realizes that this is a problem,” he said. “Yes, the city has some powers, but it doesn’t have the powers the province does to fix this. So I’m really hoping this indication of solidarity on behalf of the city will move the province to take action.” While the motion takes aim broadly at the tax regime for such properties — including those owned by not-for-profit developer Artscape — 401 Richmond has become an emblem of rapidly vanishing affordable space for artists and arts organizations in the city core. The property’s owner, Urbanspace, had long charged its largely culture-sector tenants below-market rent, but is now faced with significant rent increases to cover the sudden spike in its tax burden.