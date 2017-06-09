Classic 1977 films look at power and terror gave us a taste of 2017 four decades early: Howell

When Spanish auteur Luis Bunuel released That Obscure Object of Desire in the summer of 1977, he was giving moviegoers not just a mystery, but something that now seems like prophecy about terrorism of all kinds.This drama of sexual obsession plays out against a backdrop of random terrorist atrocities — bloody bombings, shootings and aircraft hijackings — that the characters in it barely acknowledge. They’ve grown used to violent assaults, as we have today, with attacks occurring just this past week alone in London, Paris and Tehran.But Bunuel was also interested in the psychological terror that a powerful person can visit upon a weaker one, or rather someone who is presumed to be weaker. This is something we’re also seeing in headlines about sexual improprieties allegedly committed by Bill Cosby, Donald Trump and other self-entitled males.Watching That Obscure Object of Desire, obtainable on DVD or VOD, is a bit like reading a 2017 newspaper transported by time machine back to 1977, although what it really deals in are eternal verities of the human condition. Current events may have us thinking that civilization is crumbling, but a film like this makes you realize the erosion began long ago. A bizarre incident begins the story: a well-dressed man aboard a train about to leave for Paris dumps a bucket of cold water on a bruised and dishevelled woman standing outside on the Seville station platform.Article Continued BelowThe man is middle-aged Mathieu, played by Spanish actor Fernando Rey, a Bunuel film regular. The woman is 18-year-old Conchita, played in this scene by French actress Carole Bouquet.“Let me assure you, I am not a lunatic,” Mathieu tells his fellow first-class travellers. He then proceeds, like the shipboard narrator in Joseph Conrad’s Heart of Darkness, to explain his actions to his rapt listeners. Flashbacks unfold his tangled history with Conchita.A wealthy widower living in a Seville mansion, Mathieu evidently fancies himself irresistible to women. He meets Conchita soon after she begins working for him as a maid and immediately tries to bed her.