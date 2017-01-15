Clever plans, record twists and short stories mark the latest books for the mystery fan

The Couturier of MilanBy Ian HamiltonSpiderline, 375 pages, $19.95The ninth adventure involving Ava Lee — forensic accountant, gorgeous and gay and Chinese-Canadian, equipped with a formidable collection of fighting techniques — finds our girl defending her turf in the fashion industry.Article Continued BelowAva and her friends have launched a spectacularly conceived new line of clothing designed by a gifted young Chinese designer. The clothes make such an impression at London Fashion Week that an avaricious Italian fashion conglomerate sets out to snatch away ownership of Ava’s upstart company. Ava and friends resist, and the book’s plot, with the action centred mostly in Shanghai and Macau, traces the intricacies of this David and Goliath contest.As in previous books in the series, the new novel is heavy on the entertaining details of Ava’s cushy but dangerous life. Though the story this time out seems thinner than usual, the pleasure in following Ava’s clever plans for countering the bad guys remains as ever a persuasive attraction.Where I Can See You

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx