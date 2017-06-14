Clown duo Morro and Jasp return to explore faith, fear and the meaning of life

Clowns do everything bigger: they have higher highs, lower lows and the same goes for everything in between. They even have bigger existential crises, if you ask local clown duo Morro and Jasp, who use their latest show, Morro and Jasp in Stupefaction, to explore life’s big questions.“It’s our biggest idea ever. Morro and Jasp are trying to find the meaning to life and meaning in life,” Amy Lee said from their rehearsal hall before this week’s opening at the Streetcar Crowsnest. Lee was in character as Jasp, the type-A clown with a romantic streak and a thirst for fame and attention, recognizable for her puffy-sleeved blue dress and tight pigtail buns. Heather Marie Annis sat next to her as the free spirit Morro, as spontaneous as Jasp is calculated, her pigtail buns as teased and frizzy as Jasp’s are neat. If it weren’t for the red noses, you’d never tell they were sisters.“Yeah, because we were feeling pretty bummed out by the world. And we thought, ‘What’s the point of it all?’ ” Annis said with a customary burst of energy. “How do we make money? We don’t have any benefits. How are we supposed to buy a house?” (Jasp interjected, “We can’t, not in this market.”)Article Continued Below“Why does everyone hate each other? Is there going to be another war? Are we all gonna die?”As clowns, Morro and Jasp aren’t afraid to articulate the general atmosphere of trepidation and concern that afflicts just about anyone who reads the news and blow it up to comical proportions. In Stupefaction, their trip to the theatre to catch a play takes a turn, and the two clowns invent a new system of beliefs that, in the span of the play, attracts a group of followers, becomes corrupted and then devolves.