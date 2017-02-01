Coachella-Goers Freak Out After Headliner Beyoncé Announces She's Pregnant With Twins

Beyoncé surprised the world Wednesday when she announced that she’s pregnant with twins. While most were elated, Coachella-goers were wondering what it means for the upcoming festival. Last month, it was announced that Queen Bey would be headlining both Saturday shows, scheduled for April 15 and April 22, during the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, where general admission tickets go for a steep $400. IM SO HAPPY FOR B BUT SHE BETTER PUT ON A PERFORMANCE AT COACHELLA CAUSE SHES THE REASON IM GOING— Zara Larsson (@zaralarsson) February 1, 2017 Beyonce handing the Coachella people her doctors note to not perform pic.twitter.com/8V51PynB7P— Ka'Troy Kardashian (@mrLdavis) February 1, 2017 Coachella organizers: pic.twitter.com/uxXxHaIApa— Bradley Stern (@MuuMuse) February 1, 2017 While a spokesperson for Coachella was not immediately available for comment, TMZ reported that some executives at AEG Live, which produces the popular festival, were unaware that Beyoncé is expecting. Alas, there is no need to worry. Fans of the powerhouse superstar ― who will be the first black woman to headline Coachella ever ― have faith that she will go on to dominate the stage even while pregnant with two babies. Because that’s how badass she is. Beyoncé is about to end your lives at Coachella with TWO muthafuckers in her stomach. A legend. A monster. A beast. A Queen. pic.twitter.com/JzE4tKhZEY— Kingsley (@kingsleyyy) February 1, 2017 Bey didn't need to prove that she has more stamina/talent than us all, but headlining Coachella while pregnant with twins is an A+ reminder— Caroline Framke (@carolineframke) February 1, 2017 Me when I see Beyoncé on that Coachella stage doing choreography with twins in her womb pic.twitter.com/j8j3VvqYhp— bussoix. (@DillonJaden) February 1, 2017 Beyoncé is going to headline Coachella while pregnant with twins.— Tyler Coates (@tylercoates) February 1, 2017