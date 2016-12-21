COC helps newbies scale the walls of opera

Standing in a line, they each try to make sense of it all: the valet and the maid love each other, but their boss wants the maid. The boss’s wife has eyes for her husband’s godson, who was caught with the gardener’s daughter. Meanwhile, the valet is in debt to the doctor and, in order to repay, must marry the doctor’s housekeeper. Even Cupid, the puppet master behind this mess, isn’t quite sure what’s going on.This tangled web of duplicity and double-crosses is a reality show producer’s dream. The Marriage of Figaro, a 230-year-old opera written by Mozart, manages to outdo TheBachelor, Survivor and Keeping Up With the Kardashians when it comes to backstabbing and sexual trysts. Which no doubt explains why, in 2016, Figaro remains one of the top 10 most performed operas around the world.Before watching Figaro, however, I am warned by Katherine Semcesen, the Canadian Opera Company’s associate director of education and outreach, not to follow its plot line by line, twist by twist. “It is confusing.” For a music critic, the idea that a piece of art is difficult shouldn’t be an issue. But the world of classical music remains a towering enigma and, to anyone not already bought in, opera is an impenetrable fortress.Article Continued BelowBoiled down to salacious plot elements, it’s easy to see how opera has survived for over 400 years. Yet, where reality TV aims to capture the widest possible audience, today opera is a niche within a niche, one of several disciplines that fall under the classical music umbrella. “It is not a mainstream interest,” admits opera expert Iain Scott. But through education and exposure, organizations like the COC hope to broaden opera’s appeal.What enthusiasts tend to hold up as the medium’s strength — the combination of drama and music, performed without amplification no less — can be incredibly alienating to anyone unaccustomed to spending four hours listening to rich people sing about their problems in Italian (or German or French).

