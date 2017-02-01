COC tackles the Mount Everest of opera

Conductor Johannes Debus will gird his loins for Gotterdammerung with a pre-show dinner of sushi.After the curtains close, the Canadian Opera Company’s music director will head to the fridge in his dressing room for a cold beer. “I’ll be sweating and dehydrated, like you are after any sport,” says Debus.With two intermissions, the last segment of Wagner’s Ring Cycle will stretch to five hours and 20 minutes at the Four Seasons Centre for the Performing Arts, including four hours and 30 minutes of playing for the orchestra. “It’s a little bit like running a marathon or triathlon,” says Debus, an avid cyclist. “But the physical stamina is surpassed by the mental stamina. You have to tell this epic story; if you get lost as the conductor, the orchestra is lost too.”Article Continued BelowGiants, dwarves, potions, spells, flying Valkyries and a magic ring: all have their roles to play in the story of the destruction of the once-mighty gods, consumed by a fire that the character Brunnhilde jumps into in an act of self-immolation. The combination of Nordic myth and Greek tragedy “makes it extremely beautiful and powerful,” says Debus.But it’s an exhausting journey for all concerned, particularly Debus, who stands the entire time the orchestra is playing.