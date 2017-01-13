Comedy With White Actor Joseph Fiennes As Michael Jackson Pulled

British TV channel Sky Arts announced Friday that it was dropping a controversial “Urban Myths” episode featuring white actor Joseph Fiennes as Michael Jackson. The 30-minute comedy, titled “Elizabeth, Michael & Marlon,” revolved around an alleged road trip taken by Jackson, Elizabeth Taylor (Stockard Channing) and Marlon Brando (Brian Cox) after the September 11, 2001 terror attacks. Sky Arts wrote on Twitter that it made the move “in light of the concerns expressed by Michael Jackson’s immediate family.” A trailer of the show premiered Tuesday, prompting Jackson’s daughter Paris to later say on Twitter she was “incredibly offended” by it and made her “want to vomit.” This is a snippet of what Paris Jackson saw (Sky Arts deleted the preview on YouTube): Fiennes supported the decision, Sky Arts said. The “Urban Myths” series premieres Jan. 19. “We set out to take a light-hearted look at reportedly true events & never intended to cause any offence,” Sky Arts wrote.

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx