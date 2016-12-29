Concert Sampler: A look ahead to 2017

Say goodbye to 2016 and a fateful, gulping hello to 2017. Here are half a dozen shows coming into town over the next six months that caught our eye:Austra“Utopia”END In an age of despair and upheaval, Torontonian Katie Stelmanis’s crystalline falsetto points a path forward on the lead single from the foursome’s third LP, Future Politics. That this tour kickoff and record release fall on U.S. Inauguration Day drives the point home: through dark days, unity and engagement provide solace, riposte and an answer. This College St. spot is ground zero for Stelmanis’s latest round of gorgeous, provocative visions. Joined by her three bandmates, she’ll start the year off with a thump to the head, heart and gut, and a swift kick to the political patriarchy. (Jan. 20, Mod Club)Aaron Diehl and Cécile McLorin SalvantArticle Continued Below“John Henry”END Call it history, call it chemistry: this pairing has it, with the velvety Grammy-winning vocalist Cécile McLorin Salvant having drawn comparisons to Sarah Vaughan almost from the first moment she stepped up to a mic and virtuoso pianist/composer Aaron Diehl accompanying her much of the way. For Salvant’s first stop here in more than three years, she and Diehl bring their travelling “Jelly and George” show, digging deeply into the songbooks of ragtime stride king Jelly Roll Morton and jazz-classical pioneer George Gershwin, with support from first-call sideman and second pianist Adam Birnbaum and a brass trio. This will make for a unique evening of highbrow sass meeting saucy class. (Feb. 23, Koerner Hall)Plumes

