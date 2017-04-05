Concert Sampler for April 6-12: Tinariwen is pick of the week

Live music highlights for the week of April 6-12Pauli Lovejoy“The Idea of Tomorrow” Actor Idris Elba fills the voice-of-God role to usher in the swirling and quite stunning lead track on Londoner Pauli Lovejoy’s debut EP The Idea of Tomorrow. Lovejoy only played his first solo show three weeks ago in support of fellow Brit Sampha, but he’s no greenhorn with drumming and musical director credits with FKA Twigs, Jamie xx and Damon Albarn, and tours with Albarn’s Gorillaz live show. New York’s Back to Life U.K.-themed club night is being mounted in Toronto for the first time and he’s part of it, with DJ Khalil and more along to share the drive. (Thursday, Drake Underground, doors 9 p.m.)Alex CubaArticle Continued Below“Todas Las Cabezas Estan Locas” Over the two decades since his move to B.C. at age 24, Cuban guitarist/singer-songwriter Alexis Puentes has worked awfully hard while making this genre-melding business all sound so easy. This return visit comes at a time of great momentum for him, with new record Lo Unico Constante just out to follow up the Juno- and Latin Grammy-winning Healer. The new collection’s mélange of classic 1940s Cuban filin, gypsy jazz, flamenco and more may well crowd the trophy case some more. Perhaps the biggest boost, though, is found among the guests and bandmates on stage with Cuba for the unveiling: his father Valentin Puentes, a music teacher and musician back home who has never played with his son on a stage like this one. (Saturday, Koerner Hall, 8 p.m.)Joel and Bill Plaskett