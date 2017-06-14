Concert Sampler for June 15-21: Carly Rae Jepsen and the TSO are pick of the week

Live-music highlights for the week of June 15 to 21.Common Deer “Settle Down” Young T.O. fivesome does things big: it’s got two pairs of siblings, swelling-to-burst sonics, and now a second local show added to their schedule. Their debut EP went over like a warm hug during midwinter’s coldest days, and though it goes a mere five cuts deep it’s dense enough to suggest more run in their lines — second single “Settle Down” bounces along at the poppiest end of their wide “post-classical with new wave influences” spectrum, its bright harmonies and synth hooks reminiscent of Stars at their swooniest. With new material from an upcoming second EP to unveil, two nights should allow for some real bandspreading. (Thursday and Friday, Rivoli, doors 8 p.m.)Ray BLK Article Continued Below“My Hood” “5050” As Ray BLK (for Building, Living, Knowing), rising R&B singer Rita Ekwere was recently voted No. 1 in the BBC Sound of 2017 poll and “the Lauryn Hill of the U.K.,” as she’s been dubbed, is as versatile and confident a young performer as that shorthand would suggest: on “My Hood” she holds service on her home turf matching with fellow south Londoner Stormzy’s grimy flow, while on “5050” she pivots off the Cardigans’ hit “Lovefool” to take a clever, half hip-hop half-amazing run down the familiar girl-done-wrong road. She won’t be unsigned for much longer and gets her local introduction here in a comfy place known for these sort of next-big-things. (Friday, Drake Underground, doors 7 p.m.)