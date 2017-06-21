Concert Sampler for June 22-28: U2 is pick of the week

Live music highlights for the week of June 22 to 28.Sevdaliza “Amandine Insensible” The Iranian-Dutch singer’s heady electrosoul brims over with ideas and visual flourishes and has drawn deserved comparisons to fellow lofty avant-ists such as FKA Twigs and Portishead. On the video for “Amandine Insensible,” from her debut LP ISON, she presents shifting personas over a minimal piano and a trip-hop beat, concluding “she’s every fantasy and no reality in one.” The Toronto debut comes at an outdoor show that’ll kick off Pride Weekend with a bang, joined by a bill including Shawnee (also down for a Sunday set at this weekend’s Fort York-hosted Indigenous Arts Festival), Ziibiwan and, right before Sevdaliza’s 10 p.m. scheduled start, kindred spirit and recent Polaris Prize nominee Lido Pimienta. (Thursday, Yonge-Dundas Square, 6 p.m.) U2Article Continued Below“Where the Streets Have No Name” These Irish superstars have avoided going down memory lane in previous tours, but the streak ends with this return built around a 30th-anniversary retelling of high-water-marking record The Joshua Tree. As openings go, “Where the Streets Have No Name” is pretty much guaranteed to bring the ballpark crowd to its feet, a tune played “whenever we need God to walk through the room,” Bono has said — and having learned a few tricks over the last near-on four decades, the rest of the setlist contains more emotional swells. The Lumineers open, surely the most thankless and well-paid support spot of the year. Pick of the week. (Friday, Rogers Centre, 7 p.m. http://bit.ly/2rlps5I )Taylor Knox