Concert Sampler for June 8 to 14: Aldous Harding is pick of the week

Live-music highlights for the week of June 8 to 14.The Avalanches“Frankie Sinatra” “Because I’m Me” In the late ’90s, some Melbourne mates combined dollar-bin finds at the local record stores and a feel for bending beats, string glissandos, oom-pa-pa horns and the like into Since I Left You, an Aussie touchstone record from 2000 full of odd and funky pop trifles. Last year’s Wildflower was the (really) long-awaited follow-up, and even if sampling is pretty ho-hum now, the tech is higher and the duo at the heart remain treading happily among the flotsam — and able to afford the odd higher grade, along with the usual wack videos. The snips driving the carnival-ride shootout of “Frankie Sinatra” include circa-1947 calypso, Rodgers & Hammerstein, and Dizzee Rascal; “Because I’m Me” goes full-on vintage with a young Michael Jackson type starring in the vid — add live instruments onstage, shake and serve hot. (Thursday, Phoenix, doors 8 p.m.)Article Continued BelowBonnie Trash“Sleepless Sheep” For such a small package, the six-song EP Ezzelini’s Dead, just out from Guelph twin sisters Sarafina Troy (on drums and howls) and Emmalia Vash Bortolon-Vettor (on a psych-out seafoam-green guitar), punches smartly and twists deep into their roots in the old world and the spooky garage. It’ll get its release here and even if it’s not the most comfortable environment, the Kensington upstairs venue’s Blair Witch feel does fit Bonnie Trash’s gritty, noisy going — and “there will be some fake blood,” they promise. (Thursday, Double Double Land, 8:30 p.m., PWYC at door)