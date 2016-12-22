Concert Sampler holiday edition, Dec. 22 to Jan. 10

Live music highlights Dec. 22 to Jan 10. Here’s a three-week holiday edition of picks. Next week we’ll be back with some picks to look forward to from 2017’s shows of note.Darlene Shrugg“First World Blues”END These round-town familiars pump out high-quality, higher-noise abrasions in rock whenever they convene. It’s what you might expect given the personnel: Meg Remy (U.S. Girls) and partner Slim Twig, the Ice Cream pair of Carlyn Bezic and Amanda Crist, and drummer Simone TB, time machine extraordinaire for The Highest Order, among others. They’re best sampled live, so here’s a chance and guaranteed there’ll be no Christmas carols. Local thrashers Tough Age will set the decibel levels high for the headliners, so come early and pack earplugs. (Thursday, Bovine, doors 9 p.m.)Article Continued BelowLido Pimienta“Agua”END In October, the Colombian emigré musician and artist released her second LP, La Papessa, the “High Priestess,” and the title’s a marker of a fateful tarot card she once turned over as well as a decent précis of her provocative, mesmerizing approach. Drawing from a primarily electronic palette, she’s a resolute indie who’s a whirlwind performer with a forceful message around indigenous rights, single motherhood and gender inequities. With another album on the way, she remains one of the city’s most unique and vital voices. This is the first of two Christmas food drive shows, with Persons and Poster Boy in support. The very worthy trio of Teenanger, Hooded Fang and WHIMM take over Dec. 30 at the same Dundas West venue. Bring a donation. (Dec. 29, Baby G)

