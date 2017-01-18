Concert sampler Jan. 19-25: Austra is pick of the week

Live music highlights from Jan. 19 to 25.The Cosmic Range“New Latitudes” Among Toronto’s wave of free-ranging sonic explorers, multi-instrumentalist Matthew “Doc” Dunn’s been around the block — several blocks, really — and all that travelling around is reflected in the makeup and community-minded approach of this sprawling band of eight. The roll call among the group covers a spectrum of rock, jazz, experimental and ambient — “21st century galactic funk” as Dunn described it to The Star’s Ben Rayner, and heads up to fans of psychedelic collectives, noisemakers and percussives — in the depths of the mid-January blahs, the Doc has ordered up some prescriptive relief. (Thursday, Great Hall, doors 8 p.m.)AustraArticle Continued Below“Future Politics” With any good artist, timing is important: witness this tour opener and christening night for Katie Stelmanis’s third LP, Future Politics, that falls on U.S. inauguration day. It’s a coincidence impossible to note while unforeseen months ago when this date was set, but all credit to Stelmanis for reading the portents and offering prescriptive relief: with mates Maya Postepski, Dorian Wolf and Ryan Wonsiak, the new record treads confidently over uncertain ground — rarely do you find such a potent and danceable message of resistance and hopefulness. Lido Pimienta gets the opening slot for this pick of the week and, as noted previously, an early highlight of the season. (Friday, Mod Club, doors 8 p.m.)Joan Shelley