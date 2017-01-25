Concert Sampler Jan. 26-Feb. 1: Kid Koala, Mogwai and more

Live music highlights from Jan. 26 to Feb. 1.Kid Koala“Collapser” Montrealer Eric San does more than sample, scratch and spin — his past parties ranged on the activity scale from lie-down headphone chillouts all the way up to broiling festival slots. This latest visit for three club nights on Queen St. nods more toward the former, and born out of his Music to Draw To series has him coming in with community and energy top of mind. Plans call for audience participation in helping perform spacey new composition Satellite, via 50 play-stations equipped with turntables, vinyl records and effects pedals set up around the room — at minimum it should be an interesting exercise in DIY, and with a second show added for each day after initially selling out evening slots, adventuresome types have already signed on. (Thursday/Friday 8 & 10 p.m., Saturday 3 & 6 p.m., Rivoli)Isaiah RashadArticle Continued Below“Free Lunch” Amid a long list of rap and R&B options to consider from near and far coming in this week, the 25-year-old rhymer from Tennessee could well get lost in the shuffle. That’d be a shame. The Sun’s Tirade, the summer 2016 LP that brings him in for his biggest show yet, is just his second project but he’s already got a leg up on the field as he versifies his own addiction battles. It’s no downer, though, exploring themes like neighbourhood and fatherhood with clear-eyed, at times even sunny abandon. (Thursday, Phoenix, doors 8 p.m.)Mogwai