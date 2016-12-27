Condolences, memories pour in following news of Carrie Fishers death

Fellow entertainers flooded social media with tributes Tuesday afternoon as news spread that actress and author Carrie Fisher, best known for portraying Princess Leia in the original Star Wars trilogy, had died Tuesday morning at age 60. “No words,” Tweeted her Star Wars co-star Mark Hamill, who played Luke Skywalker. “Devastated.”In a statement to PEOPLE, Harrison Ford, who played Princess Leia’s love interest Han Solo, described Fisher as “one-of-a-kind…brilliant, original.” “Funny and emotionally fearless. She lived her life, bravely…My thoughts are with her daughter Billie, her Mother Debbie, her brother Todd, and her many friends,” he said. “We will all miss her.”Other Star Wars cast members also expressed their grief at the loss. Article Continued Below“I thought I had got what I wanted under the tree. I didn’t,” Tweeted actor Anthony Daniels, who played droid C-3PO. “In spite of so many thoughts and prayers from so many. I am very, very sad.”“I’m deeply saddened at the news of Carrie’s passing,” Tweeted Billy Dee Williams, who played Lando Calrissian. “She was a dear friend, whom I greatly respected and admired. The force is dark today!”Comedian Whoopi Goldberg Tweeted that Fisher was “funnier & smarter than anyone had the right to be,” while Stephen Fry described her as the “brightest, funniest, bravest, kindest, cleverest and sweetest person I ever knew,” adding that her death was a “crushing blow.”

