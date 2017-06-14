Corinne says shes a victim on Bachelor in Paradise

The woman at the centre of the shutdown of TV’s Bachelor in Paradise has hired a lawyer “to obtain justice,” putting another nail in the coffin of the reality series. TMZ reported earlier this week that Corinne Olympios had hired a lawyer, but Olympios confirmed it with a statement released to E! News on Wednesday. “I have retained a group of professionals to ensure that what happened on June 4 comes to light and I can continue my life, including hiring an attorney to obtain justice, and seeking therapy to begin dealing with the physical and emotional trauma stemming from that evening,” said the 25-year-old Miami resident.June 4 was the date that Olympios and other cast members arrived at a resort in Mexico to begin filming Season 4 of Bachelor in Paradise, a spinoff of ABC’s Bachelor/Bachelorette franchise.Online reports based on interviews with anonymous sources suggest Olympios and cast mate DeMario Jackson ended up in a pool engaging in sexual acts after drinking heavily. The interaction was filmed.Article Continued BelowThe encounter alarmed a producer enough to make a complaint of misconduct, saying that Olympios was too drunk to consent to sexual activity. (It has since been reported the producer didn’t see the encounter or the footage but heard about it second or third-hand.)Warner Horizon suspended production and sent cast members home.In her statement, Olympios says she has “little memory of that night” although “something bad obviously took place.”