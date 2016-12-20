Corner Gas creator lives his cartoon dream

Before pursuing a successful career in comedy, Corner Gas creator and star Brent Butt had designs on a career in animation.But after Butt was accepted into the animation program at Ontario’s Sheridan College, he opted instead to forge forward with his dream of standup stardom.“That went well and that took off, so I never kind of revisited animation, but it’s always been a love of mine and an interest of mine,” Butt said in a phone interview from Vancouver this week.“In school, I would do animated cartoons in the pages of my textbook; so you’d do a little flipbook and you’d have Spider-Man swinging by.”Butt is now combining his dual passions for comedy and illustration by rebooting Corner Gas as an animated series.Article Continued BelowThe award-winning show was the No. 1 sitcom in Canada throughout its entire six-season run, which ended in 2009. The cast reunited for Corner Gas: The Movie, which was released in 2014.Butt had a hand in the initial design of the illustrated characters and said the idea of creating an animated version of the series had been “kicking around” for quite a while.“Myself and my partners all thought if we were going to do this again there would have to be a reason to do it and that would be to do it differently,” said Butt. “We always talked about the idea of an animated version would be fun and we started exploring that.”

