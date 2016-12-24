Could Kanye West And Kim Kardashian Truly Benefit From Marriage Counseling?

In a year that seen more down moments than up for Kanye West and Kim Kardashian, closing out the year out of the headlines would seem to be ideal for the married couple. Of course, when your name is mentioned in the news as their star power commands, that wish for the couple at this point look like it will happen. West, has just checked out of rehab a few weeks ago based on the his erratic behavior displayed in the month of November. Those behavioral spells included making statements on fellow rappers/comrades Drake, Jay Z and Beyonce and stating he sided with Donald Trump. Kardashian, despite earning more than 51 million this year off of Instagram endorsements and a mobile app that generated a bulk of her income, fell victim to a robbery this past October in Paris, France which gained a lot of notoriety in the press. With a trying year nearly behind them, there are reports stating West and Kardashian are in therapy, just not together. Kim Kardashain [Image by Andy Kropa/AP Images] “They might be thinking about couples therapy, but so far it seems they haven’t had any sessions together,” the source adds. The Wests’ marriage has been the topic of conversation since 36-year-old Kim’s October robbery and Kanye’s recent hospitalization for exhaustion, but a source close to the couple revealed to PEOPLE last week that “splitting is not even a point of discussion.” “Truly no truth behind divorce rumors. It’s not something she would divorce him over,” the source said, adding, “He had a breakdown, but it does not pertain to them not getting along.” Kim and Kanye have rarely been photographed together since October, though they did step out for a casual dinner for two at the Santa Monica restaurant Giorgio Baldi this past Sunday. US weekly reports a different story, although commenting that West is still in therapy daily since his mental breakdown. “They are not in couples counseling, but Kanye does still see a therapist every day,” an insider tells Us of the rapper, who was hospitalized for more than a week last month after suffering from what his physician Michael Farzam dubbed an episode of “temporary psychosis.” Kardashian, for her part, visited a therapist after being robbed at gunpoint in Paris this past October. As previously reported, the Selfish author feared for her life as five masked men broke into her apartment, tied her up and stole a reported $10 million worth of property from the reality star. According to another insider, West, in particular, has been benefiting from his sessions. “He’s doing a lot better,” the source tells Us. “He’s definitely getting better at saying no to projects.” As for their marriage, which hit a rocky patch amid the robbery and West’s meltdown, the source maintains that Kimye’s “bond is still very strong.” “It’s just been hell for them,” a source told Us of Kimye’s marital issues prior to West’s hospitalization. Kim Kardashian/Kanye West [Image by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images] Whether or not the two are actually in rehab or not, it’s important to note the impact counseling could do for not West and Kardashian’s marriage, but their careers. West hasn’t suffered a public backlash this severe arguably since 2009 with his Taylor Swift incident on MTV. Kardashian’s public image has taken a hit over the past few years, with the robbery in October only making the public not show any empathy toward the matter. If the West family did indeed go to counseling, though, their 2017 should have a better outlook with West gearing up for the release of his new album and Kardashian continuing her reality television/mobile app endeavors. Hopefully, if the counseling sessions are indeed true, West and Kardashian can benefit from their therapeutic sessions and let 2017 be a comeback year for the two. [Featured Image by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images]

