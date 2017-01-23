Country Singer Who Once Read National Anthem Off His Hand To Perform At Super Bowl

Luke Bryan will make Super Bowl LI a little more country with his planned performance of the national anthem at the event in Texas next month. The “Huntin’, Fishin’ & Lovin’ Every Day” singer once sparked controversy after fans noticed him reading certain “Star-Spangled Banner” lyrics off his hand in a performance at a 2012 MLB All-Star game. Bryan later apologized over Twitter, admitting that he had “a few keys words written down” because he was afraid of making a mistake. Despite that snafu, Bryan jumped headfirst into another national anthem gig for an event that, in 2016, drew the third-largest broadcast audience in U.S. TV history. “I said, ‘Hell yes, I’ll do it!’” the singer told People. “See y’all in Houston,” he tweeted. Excited to perform the National Anthem on @NFL's biggest stage #SB51. See y'all in Houston. pic.twitter.com/MIbk2gJbah— Luke Bryan (@LukeBryanOnline) January 22, 2017 Lady Gaga, who sang the national anthem last year, has been tapped for the 2017 halftime show after Beyoncé’s stellar 2016 production, and she’ll reportedly do it without any traditional guest appearances. Bryan’s “Star-Spangled Banner” rendition at the upcoming event will mark the first time a country (or country-adjacent) singer has stood under the pre-game spotlight since Kelly Clarkson did so in 2012. In 2015, the honor went to Idina Menzel, who was preceded by Renée Fleming in 2014 and Alicia Keys in 2013. The 2017 Super Bowl will see the New England Patriots face off against the Atlanta Falcons on Feb. 5 in Houston. Let’s hope Bryan has done his homework by then.