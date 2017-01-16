Crows Theatre feathers its nest

Over the past four years, theatre-makers and long-time collaborators Kristen Thomson and Chris Abraham have discovered what getting married, writing a play and building a new, multi-purpose theatre space have in common. They all require huge leaps of faith.This month, Crow’s Theatre, which was founded in 1983, opens the doors of its new permanent home: Streetcar Crowsnest, an $11-million complex on the ground floor of a condo building at Dundas St. E. and Carlaw Ave. that includes a 200-seat theatre and a 90-seat studio as well as a lobby bar and restaurant, to be completed in March. Besides providing a stable location for Crow’s to present new theatre work, the space is being billed as “the first professional performing arts facility of its kind east of the Don Valley Parkway.”Thomson gets the first season rolling in the new location with her newest play, The Wedding Party, starting previews this week and officially opening Thursday.It’s the fourth collaboration between playwright Thomson and director Abraham, who has been the artistic director of Crow’s Theatre since 2007.Article Continued BelowThe two have also paired on 2001’s Dora Award-winning I, Claudia, which is still considered a seminal Canadian production; The Patient Hour in 2008 and Someone Else in 2013. Thomson started working on The Wedding Party shortly after Someone Else, not knowing it would eventually be the inaugural production in Crow’s new home. In fact, it was only a year ago that Abraham and Thomson realized both their projects were on similar timelines.The Wedding Party puts the audience inside a reception hall. It was inspired by a story told to Thomson by Ethel Teitelbaum (mother of former AGO boss Matthew) about a wedding reception where the two families lobbed escalating insults at each other through their speeches until the bride and groom left separately with their respective relatives.

