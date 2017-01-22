Curl up with a good book podcast

Tania Gee and Kirt Callahan both cried when Edmonton’s Greenwoods’ Bookshoppe closed. But four years later, the friends, who met as coworkers at the independent bookshop, have kept their book banter going online, where they host the CanLit book club podcast Write Reads.Once a month they meet to swap thoughts on a Canadian book, getting personal over pizza. “I think people tend to reveal more about themselves when talking about books than when reviewing any other format,” Gee says. “Maybe because of the length of books. It gets into your skin a bit more.”Their audience of literary eavesdroppers is only projected to grow. In 2016, Edison Research found that 21 per cent of people surveyed in the U.S. had listened to a podcast in the previous month, up from 17 per cent in 2015 (equivalent data for Canada is not available). These listeners have gravitated toward a broad range of titles rather than coalescing around a specific blockbuster, which has created opportunity for niche genres such as literary podcasting to grow. Jeff Vidler of Toronto’s Audience Insights Inc. found that even the most popular podcasts such as This American Life and TED Talks were only listened to by 2 per cent of Canadians surveyed. After four years, Gee is still surprised by the level of enthusiasm people have for Write Reads. “I didn’t think there would be that many people into reading Canadian fiction, honestly,” she says. “I tell people about it and they get really excited. And I go, ‘Really? Oh!’ ” Article Continued BelowIt’s just one of many book- and writing-focused podcasts that readers are curling up with. These titles are 10 of the best. Overdue (overduepodcast.com)Longtime friends Andrew Cunningham and Craig Getting read famous books of yore so you don’t have to, from 1984 to White Teeth to a grimace-laden recount of the Fifty Shades trilogy. In addition to more than enough discussion of plot and themes to make you feel like you read it yourself (in under an hour), Andrew and Craig’s banter takes hilarious side-treks (yes, Bark Ruffalo is the best dog name).