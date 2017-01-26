Cyndi Lauper Says Madonna's Women's March Speech Didn't Serve 'Our Purpose'

Cyndi Lauper is speaking out about Madonna’s controversial speech at the Women’s March on Washington this past weekend. During her appearance on “Watch What Happens Live” Wednesday night, host Andy Cohen asked Lauper what she thought of the “Human Nature” singer’s speech. You may recall Madonna let the F-bombs fly and told the crowd she’s “thought an awful lot about blowing up the White House.” (She later tried to clarify her comments.) “I don’t think that it served our purpose because anger is not better than clarity and humanity,” she said. “That is what opens people’s minds. When you want to change people’s minds, you have to share your real story.” Lauper then pointed to Scarlett Johansson as someone who did it right, as she shared her story and “it was clear, it was eloquent.” “Yelling … just jacks people up,” Lauper said. “It doesn’t communicate any kind of humanity or any kind of story that would open another person’s mind.” Lauper has been an outspoken advocate for equality, especially when it comes to rights for the LGBTQ community and women. The pop icon has also openly expressed her opposition to Donald Trump, calling him a “bum” and likening him to Adolf Hitler.