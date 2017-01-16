Dax Shepard's Sweet Throwback Photo Shows Us Love Is In The Eye Of The Beholder

Just when you think Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell couldn’t possibly get any cuter, they do. On Sunday, Shepard posted a throwback photo of Bell and himself taken almost a decade ago. In the shot, the two sit together on a couch while Shepard sports a lip packed with chewing tobacco. Luckily, Bell is “an optimist.” 9 years ago. And unfortunately that bottom lip isn't from injections, it's Skoal. That's right, I landed @kristenanniebell while in the throes of a nasty dip habit. Thanks for being an optimist, honey. A photo posted by Dax Shepard (@daxshepard) on Jan 15, 2017 at 2:59pm PST Never change, you two.

