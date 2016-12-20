Dead Jeopardy contestant Cindy Stowells winning streak inspires fans

Cindy Stowell betrayed little emotion in her dominating run — five days and counting — as a Jeopardy! champion.Except for Monday night. She squeaked by two other contestants in the Final Jeopardy round by remembering the title of a 1970 Tom Wolfe essay.Stowell, 41, allowed herself to breathe, giving a visible sigh of relief. Her winnings so far have totalled $80,002 (figures U.S.) — all of it apparently donated to a cancer research charity.Though few people knew this at the time of the late-summer taping, Stowell was competing on painkillers. She was also fighting a fever related to her Stage 4 colon cancer.For the long-running brainy game show, one that requires a clear mind and a quick thumb, it was an extraordinary accomplishment.Article Continued BelowBut the science content developer from Austin, Tex., never got to see her gutsy winning streak on TV. She died on Dec. 5, just a week before the shows started airing.Cindy Stowell with Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek, who was one of the few on the show who knew at the time about the contestant's terminal illness. (Courtesy of Jeopardy Productions via AP) Not surprisingly, Stowell has developed a growing fan base, rooting for a woman who is no longer alive. Back stories serve to humanize contestants. But few stories are as compelling as the terminally ill woman who always dreamed of being a contestant and playing the game of her life.“More than a few people said they thought I was ‘courageous’ to compete on @Jeopardy,” tweeted Eddie Timanus, a sportswriter who became the longtime game show’s first blind contestant in 1999.

