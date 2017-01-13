'Deadpool 2' Will Have Plenty More Fan Service, Writers Reveal

The writers of “Deadpool” have plenty of nods to comic book fans hidden in its sequel ― they also buried 1,600 kilos of cocaine somewhere in their apartment, right next to the cure for blindness. First off, let’s get the big one out of the way about “Deadpool 2” ― which is rumored to be released around spring, 2018. Screenwriters Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick said in an interview with Business Insider Friday that it’ll definitely include Cable, a Marvel hero featured alongside Deadpool in the comics. It’s a matchup that feels like a no-brainer, but Wernick and Reese broke all the rules with the original, too, and it was a blockbuster last February. #ScreenRant Deadpool 2 Hasn’t Cast Cable Yet, Will Film ‘When It’s Ready’ https://t.co/MF8GWnGVXr— @Feed4Push (@Feed4Push) January 9, 2017 “People were like, ‘You can’t make a Deadpool movie without Cable,’ and our feeling was let’s make the first one and establish Deadpool and then once the audience knows who Deadpool is let’s then build out his universe,” Wernick said. “The comic-book fans will be pleased. It’s going to feel authentic and of the world and tone that Cable was created and conceived in and I think he will fit perfectly.” “Deadpool” was great at breaking the rules: It was an R-rated superhero movie (a rarity that’s befitting of the character), it broke or made fun of just about every superhero and cinema stereotype you can think of (superhero landing!) and boy did Ryan Reynolds make short work of the fourth wall. The sequel stands to kick it up a notch. The Business Insider interview is chock-full of cool anecdotes about the original and its sequel ― like how some of the movie’s best jokes were thrown in on the fly: Reese: Another one, this is one of my favorite lines, it’s one of Paul’s: the “McAvoy or Stewart” line. When Colossus said, “We’re going to meet Professor X,” and he’s like, “McAvoy or Stewart? These timelines get so confusing,” that was ADR, that was not in the script. Paul just threw that out and we all cracked up. No word, though, on another superhero landing.

