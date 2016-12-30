Debbie Reynolds, Carrie Fisher and a piece of Toronto history

The 1970s revival of the musical comedy Irene might have remained an obscure theatrical footnote except for the fact that three of its cast members died this week within three days of each other.Star Debbie Reynolds, who was 84, died Wednesday; her daughter Carrie Fisher, 60, who made her Broadway debut in the musical, died Tuesday; and George S. Irving, 94, who won a Tony for his supporting role in Irene, died Monday.But the musical also has a place in Toronto theatre lore.Reynolds and Fisher were both here on a memorable night in November 1972 when the revival of the 1919 musical was having its pre-Broadway tryout.“A meeting was held in the Royal Alexandra Theatre — Jerry Minskoff, the producer of Irene, Sir John Gielgud (who was directing his first musical), Debbie Reynolds, my father (Ed Mirvish) and I were all present,” David Mirvish recalled in a news release. “We were informed by Jerry that Debbie had lost her voice and that we would therefore have to cancel the show. Article Continued Below“It was early winter, late in the afternoon and in the midst of a blizzard. My father explained that it was too late to contact the subscribers from Buffalo, who would have already left to come to the show, and asked if there was nothing that could be done.”In an idea supposedly cribbed from Singin’ in the Rain — the 1952 movie musical in which Reynolds’ character did the off-screen singing for a tone-deaf movie star — it was decided that Reynolds would mime her Irene role while an unseen Gielgud provided the words.“The overture was played, the curtain raised and Debbie danced her way across the tops of six pianos while Sir John from the wings said, ‘And now Miss Reynolds would be singing these words,’ ” said Mirvish, the founder of Mirvish Productions. “Theatre history was made that night.”

