Debbie Reynolds Remembers Her Daughter, Carrie Fisher, In Heartbreaking Post

Of all the tributes pouring in after the death of beloved actress Carrie Fisher, none are quite as heartbreaking as the one written by her mother, Debbie Reynolds. The 84-year-old actress shared an emotional post on Facebook Tuesday, just a few hours after Fisher’s death. “Thank you to everyone who has embraced the gifts and talents of my beloved and amazing daughter,” she wrote. “I am grateful for your thoughts and prayers that are now guiding her to her next stop. Love Carries Mother.” After just an hour, the post had over 70,000 likes and more than 10,000 comments from fans sending their love to Reynolds after the loss of her child. “To most of us, she was a princess who fought back, who didn’t take no for an answer….but she was so much more than a singular role,” one commenter wrote. Another added, “No parent should see their child leave first. Thank you for being a great mother to such a talented woman. This world needed her. All my love and prayers.” Fisher died on Tuesday, days after she suffered a heart attack while on a flight from London to Los Angeles. Her daughter, 24-year-old actress Billie Lourd, released a statement through a spokesperson announcing her mother’s death. “It is with a very deep sadness that Billie Lourd confirms that her beloved mother Carrie Fisher passed away at 8:55 this morning,” the statement said. “She was loved by the world and she will be missed profoundly. Our entire family thanks you for your thoughts and prayers.”

