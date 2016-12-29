Debra Messing Shares Sweet Memories Of Her TV Mom, Debbie Reynolds

After Hollywood legend Debbie Reynolds died on Wednesday, just one day after the death of her daughter, actress Carrie Fisher, tributes poured in for the 84-year-old actress. Debra Messing, who co-starred with Debbie Reynolds for eight seasons on “Will & Grace,” wrote a moving post about what it was like having the icon as a TV mom for so many years. “Debbie went to be with Carrie. She always worried about her,” Messing wrote in an Instagram post on Wednesday. “Carrie left too soon and now they are together again. My heart is literally broken. For 8 years she was my mom. She was pure energy & light when she came on stage.” Messing, who played Grace Adler on the show, spoke of Reynolds’ incredible work ethic, adding that she performed 340 days out of the year. She also praised the iconic actress for her role in “Singin’ in the Rain.” “A Legend of course, the epitome of clean cut American optimism, dancing with Gene Kelly as an equal, a warrior woman who never stopped working,” she wrote. The “Will & Grace” star ended her message on a beautiful, emotional note for her beloved friend, reminding all of us that while Reynolds is sadly gone, she’s back with her daughter. “I lost my mom a few years ago. She loved that Debbie was my TV mom,” Messing said. “I hope they find each other and hug and kiss and my mom says, ‘I got you, Debbie. Carrie’s waiting for you.’ RIP Bobbie Adler. ❤” Debbie went to be with Carrie. She always worried about her. Carrie left too soon and now they are together again. My heart is literally broken. For 8 years she was my mom. She was pure energy & light when she came on stage. She was loving, and bawdy, and playful- a consummate pro- old school and yet had the work ethic and investment in her craft of a new fiery up and comer. She was always running off to Vegas or somewhere else "on the road" to be a hoofer, to sing and dance and make people laugh. She performed 340 days out of the year. An inspiration on every level. A Legend of course, the epitome of clean cut American optimism, dancing with Gene Kelly as an equal, a warrior woman who never stopped working. A devoted mother and grandmother, and aunt and great aunt, and friend. I lost my mom a few years ago. She loved that Debbie was my TV mom. I hope they find each other and hug and kiss and my mom says, "I got you, Debbie. Carrie's waiting for you." RIP Bobbie Adler. ❤ A photo posted by Debra Messing (@therealdebramessing) on Dec 28, 2016 at 6:52pm PST

