Demi Lovato Wants Donald Trump To 'Stop Dividing Our Country'

Ring the alarm, we smell Twitter beef. Demi Lovato went off on Donald Trump in response to his tweet about a rally that took place at the Supreme Court on Tuesday, calling him out for "dividing our country." @realDonaldTrump how about you stop dividing our country into two parties and unite us like a president should— Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) January 31, 2017 She then added a more hopeful message, encouraging people to embrace their differences and "come together." I'm just sad that we can't all come together regardless of sex, race, religion, political party.. etc. we need to now more than ever.— Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) January 31, 2017 We can't say we blame Lovato for feeling frustrated, especially considering she campaigned for Hillary Clinton.