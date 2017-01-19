Demi Lovato's Ex Joe Jonas Totally Approves Of Her New Beau

Demi Lovato is now dating MMA fighter Guilherme “Bomba” Vasconcelos, and the new couple seems to be happy as ever. Just the other night, Lovato and her new man went to support ex-boyfriend Joe Jonas as he performed with DNCE on Wednesday night at the Belasco Theater in Los Angeles. We love that Lovato and Jonas are on such great terms. Vasconcelos didn’t seem bothered one bit to see Jonas, as he posted this adorable Instagram photo at the concert. A photo posted by Guilherme "Bomba" Vasconcelos (@bombatuf) on Jan 18, 2017 at 4:50pm PST What’s even cuter is Joe Jonas’ “like” on the photo. We’ll just consider that his stamp of approval. Instagram We can’t help but love how much Jonas and Lovato still support each other, despite their romantic history. And seeing Lovato so smitten is always nice, too. Related… Wow! This Girl Is Basically Ariana Grande's Clone Has The Weeknd Been Singing About Selena Gomez All Along? Cameron Dallas Snags Award For Best Social Media Star (And Stud)